390 Ukrainians returned home on May 23 as part of the Ukraine and Russia exchange of POWs

Prisoner exchange on May 23. Photo: x.com/ZelenskyyUa

On Friday, May 23, the first phase of the "1,000-for-1,000" prisoner exchange agreement between Ukraine and Russia was carried out. Ukraine successfully returned 390 defenders.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on X.

Advertisement

Prisoner exchange on May 23

"We are bringing our people home. The first stage of the "1000-for-1000" exchange agreement has been carried out. This agreement was reached during the meeting in Türkiye, and it is crucial to implement it in full," Zelensky wrote.

Prisoner exchange on May 23. Photo: x.com/ZelenskyyUa

Prisoner exchange on May 23. Photo: x.com/ZelenskyyUa

Prisoner exchange on May 23. Photo: x.com/ZelenskyyUa

He announced that 390 people returned today and that the exchange will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

Zelensky thanked everyone helping to bring Ukrainians home. He emphasized the importance of returning everyone in Russian captivity.

Prisoner exchange on May 23. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Prisoner exchange on May 23. Photo: x.com/ZelenskyyUa

The Ukrainian leader noted that every name and information on all people is checked.

Prisoner exchange on May 23. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Prisoner exchange on May 23. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

"We will continue our diplomatic efforts to make such steps possible," Zelensky added.

As a reminder, ISW noted that the Kremlin prepared Russians to continue the war in Ukraine.

Also, the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, named reasons why peace in Ukraine is delayed.