390 Ukrainians returned home on May 23 as part of the Ukraine and Russia exchange of POWs

390 prisoners of war returned to Ukraine on May 23 — photos
On Friday, May 23, the first phase of the "1,000-for-1,000" prisoner exchange agreement between Ukraine and Russia was carried out. Ukraine successfully returned 390 defenders.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on X.
Prisoner exchange on May 23
"We are bringing our people home. The first stage of the "1000-for-1000" exchange agreement has been carried out. This agreement was reached during the meeting in Türkiye, and it is crucial to implement it in full," Zelensky wrote.
He announced that 390 people returned today and that the exchange will continue on Saturday and Sunday.
Zelensky thanked everyone helping to bring Ukrainians home. He emphasized the importance of returning everyone in Russian captivity.
The Ukrainian leader noted that every name and information on all people is checked.
"We will continue our diplomatic efforts to make such steps possible," Zelensky added.
