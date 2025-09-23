Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodTravelTravelTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Army AFU hit several enemy targets in Russia and Crimea

AFU hit several enemy targets in Russia and Crimea

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 September 2025 15:41
Ukraine struck targets in Russia’s Bryansk region and Crimea on September 23 — key sites hit
Giatsint howitzer — illustrative photo: General Staff of the AFU

On the night of September 23, units of the missile troops, artillery, and unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the "8-N" linear-production dispatch station (LPDS) in the area of the settlement of Naytopovychi in Russia’s Bryansk region. This facility is an important target for the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday, September 23.

Advertisement

Attack on Russia on the night of September 23 — targeted facilities

"Impact on the pump-compressor station with subsequent fire has been confirmed in the area of the facility," the report states.

It is noted that LVDS "8-N" is part of the "Stalnoy Kon" main oil pipeline complex and holds strategic importance for supplying petroleum products to the Russian occupation forces.

It has also been confirmed that the "Samara" linear-production dispatch station in Russia’s Samara region was struck again by units of the AFU’s Unmanned Systems Forces. This production station mixes high- and low-sulfur crude from different fields to create the Urals export grade of oil.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, impacts on two aircraft at the "Kacha" military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea have been confirmed. Enemy assets targeted units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The results and extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces will continue taking measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and to force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff added.

Read more:

DIU destroys amphibious aircraft in Crimea for first time

Ukraine will allow controlled weapons sales — Zelensky

Trump, Zelensky to hold talks at UN General Assembly in New York

AFU oil occupiers war in Ukraine russia
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information