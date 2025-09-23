Ukraine struck targets in Russia’s Bryansk region and Crimea on September 23 — key sites hit

Giatsint howitzer — illustrative photo: General Staff of the AFU

On the night of September 23, units of the missile troops, artillery, and unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the "8-N" linear-production dispatch station (LPDS) in the area of the settlement of Naytopovychi in Russia’s Bryansk region. This facility is an important target for the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday, September 23.

Attack on Russia on the night of September 23 — targeted facilities

"Impact on the pump-compressor station with subsequent fire has been confirmed in the area of the facility," the report states.

It is noted that LVDS "8-N" is part of the "Stalnoy Kon" main oil pipeline complex and holds strategic importance for supplying petroleum products to the Russian occupation forces.

It has also been confirmed that the "Samara" linear-production dispatch station in Russia’s Samara region was struck again by units of the AFU’s Unmanned Systems Forces. This production station mixes high- and low-sulfur crude from different fields to create the Urals export grade of oil.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, impacts on two aircraft at the "Kacha" military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea have been confirmed. Enemy assets targeted units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The results and extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces will continue taking measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and to force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff added.

