Photo report of the Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1 — the number of casualties has increased

The consequences of the Russian attack on Dnipro on December 1. Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

The number of casualties from Monday's Russian attack in Dnipro has increased. Currently, four victims have been reported.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, reported this information on Telegram, on December 1.

Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1

"There are already four deaths in Dnipro. Our deepest condolences to the families," Haivanenko said.

Consequences of the Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1. Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Consequences of the Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1. Photo: t.me/mykola_lukashuk

A person was killed in the Russian attack. Photo: t.me/mykola_lukashuk

Municipal services that are clearing the consequences of the Russian shelling of Dnipro. Photo: t.me/mykola_lukashuk

Additionally, 22 people were injured. They are currently receiving medical attention.

Consequences of the Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1. Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Consequences of the Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1. Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

According to Lukashuk, Russian ballistics damaged a car repair shop and a factory. Currently, emergency services are working at the scene of the attack.

