Photo report of the Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1 — the number of casualties has increased

Death toll rises after Russian shelling of Dnipro — photos
The number of casualties from Monday's Russian attack in Dnipro has increased. Currently, four victims have been reported.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, reported this information on Telegram, on December 1.
Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1
"There are already four deaths in Dnipro. Our deepest condolences to the families," Haivanenko said.
Additionally, 22 people were injured. They are currently receiving medical attention.
According to Lukashuk, Russian ballistics damaged a car repair shop and a factory. Currently, emergency services are working at the scene of the attack.
