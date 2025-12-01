Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionTransportWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Army Death toll rises after Russian shelling of Dnipro — photos

Death toll rises after Russian shelling of Dnipro — photos

Ua en ru
Publication time 1 December 2025 16:21
Photo report of the Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1 — the number of casualties has increased
The consequences of the Russian attack on Dnipro on December 1. Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

The number of casualties from Monday's Russian attack in Dnipro has increased. Currently, four victims have been reported.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, reported this information on Telegram, on December 1.

Advertisement

Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1

"There are already four deaths in Dnipro. Our deepest condolences to the families," Haivanenko said.

Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1
Consequences of the Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1. Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1
Consequences of the Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1. Photo: t.me/mykola_lukashuk
Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1
A person was killed in the Russian attack. Photo: t.me/mykola_lukashuk
Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1
Municipal services that are clearing the consequences of the Russian shelling of Dnipro. Photo: t.me/mykola_lukashuk

Additionally, 22 people were injured. They are currently receiving medical attention.

Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1
Consequences of the Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1. Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA
Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1
Consequences of the Russian shelling of Dnipro on December 1. Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

According to Lukashuk, Russian ballistics damaged a car repair shop and a factory. Currently, emergency services are working at the scene of the attack.

Read more:

US may recognize occupied Ukrainian lands as Russian — media

"Terrible Error" — why Trump's Ukraine policy still haunts Europe

war murder Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk region shelling occupiers
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information