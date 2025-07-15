Budanov reveals Russia's plans till 2036 to Kellogg

Kyrylo Budanov at the briefing with Keith Kellogg. Photo: facebook/rustemumerov.ua

On July 14, during the visit of the President of the United States' Special Envoy, Keith Kellogg, to Kyiv, the Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, informed him about the plans of the Russian Federation until 2036. In addition, the Kremlin is preparing for an armed conflict against NATO countries.

It was reported by the Press Service of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine on July 15.

Advertisement

Budanov-Kellogg meeting

It is noted that on 14 July, a joint briefing was held by representatives of Ukraine's security and defense sector, chaired by Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov, for the U.S. delegation led by Keith Kellogg.

The meeting was attended by Kyrylo Budanov and his deputy Vadym Skibitskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, as well as representatives of the intelligence community.

The U.S. delegation was briefed on the current operational situation, an assessment of Russia's plans until 2036, and data on the Kremlin's preparations for war not only against Ukraine but also against NATO countries.

"The Kremlin's imperial ambitions are not limited to Ukraine — they encompass all of Europe. However, with the support of the United States, we are capable of stopping Russia and nullifying its military potential," Kyrylo Budanov emphasized.

The Chief of the DIU also expressed gratitude to the Government of the United States and the American people for their continued political, economic, and military support for Ukraine.

"Russia only recognises force — it is through force that we will achieve lasting peace," Budanov emphasized.

As a reminder, on July 14, Volodymyr Zelensky also met with Keith Kellogg. The parties discussed ways to achieve peace and strengthen our country's air defense.