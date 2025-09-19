Europe seeks to learn from Ukraine how to defend against Russian drones

Downed Shahed kamikaze drone over Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

The EU has decided to build an "drone wall" using Ukrainian technologies. According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the European Union will create a "drone alliance" with Ukraine.

This was reported by the Financial Times on September 18.

Advertisement

What is known about the joint Ukraine-EU anti-drone project

This alliance will be supported with €6 billion in funding, aimed at leveraging "Ukrainian ingenuity into battlefield advantage and into joint industrialisation," von der Leyen stated.

Europe needs to build a "drone wall" along its eastern border, she added: this system, which "can respond in real time," "developed together, deployed together, and sustained together."

The publication notes that the infiltration of a group of Russian drones into Poland showed that NATO is not prepared to effectively counter massive raids of cheap unmanned aerial vehicles.

European countries have decided to unify their defenses, allocating billions of euros from their defense budgets for this purpose. The main technology provider for the proposed "drone wall" will be the country that knows best how to combat unmanned aerial vehicles.

Read more:

Poland seeks nuclear partnership with France under new treaty

Poland could shoot Russian drones over Ukraine — with a nuance

Russia tests Europe's response to drone attacks — ISW reports