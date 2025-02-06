Syrskyi met with Swedish Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Claasson — what they discussed

Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces Mikael Claasson and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Sirskyi. Photo: t.me/osirskiy

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with the Swedish Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Mikael Claasson. In particular, they discussed the situation at the front.

Oleksandr Syrskyi reported it on Telegram on Thursday, February 6.

Syrskyi’s meeting with Claasson

According to Syrskyi, it is symbolic that the flags of Ukraine and Sweden are the same color. The countries are brought together by the experience of joint confrontation with Russia since the early 18th century. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that there is now a full understanding of cooperation between Ukraine and Sweden to repel Russian aggression.

"In the conversation with my Swedish counterpart, I shared my vision of the situation on the combat line, which stretches for almost 1,200 kilometers. The aggressor has an advantage in manpower, certain types of arms, and military equipment, and carries out daily attacks with drones and missiles. However, Russia is paying a heavy price for advancing on every meter of Ukrainian land — about 1,500 people killed and wounded every day," he emphasized.

Klasson noted that Swedish assistance to Ukraine is unwavering and will continue. The country will help strengthen Kyiv’s defense capabilities and develop the military industrial complex.

In addition, the Swedish Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief praised the Kursk offensive of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Syrskyi showed Classon the video about the role of Archer self-propelled artillery systems and CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles provided by Sweden in the operation. The Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers praise the quality of the military equipment and call it a "cannon of the offensive".

"The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Sweden thanked us for the opportunity to learn from the experience of our army in repelling Russian aggression. He also assured that he had received good feedback that would help improve Swedish weapons and military equipment," Syrskyi said.

The parties touched upon international support for Ukraine, cooperation with NATO and European allies, including Sweden, the new member of the Alliance.

The two countries agreed to continue the dialogue on meeting the needs of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the provision of aircraft.

"We have hard work ahead of us, but we must go this way and win. We have the resilience and unity of the people and the support of our allies, including our loyal and reliable friend, the Kingdom of Sweden, with us!" Syrskyi added.

As a reminder, on January 30, Sweden provided Ukraine with the largest aid package. Its total value is USD 1.23 billion.

Syrskyi also summed up the results of January in terms of the development of unmanned systems and electronic warfare. He emphasized their key role in destroying the enemy and saving the lives of soldiers.