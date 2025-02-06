Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — Zelenskyy awarded the best fighters

Ukrainian soldier receives an award from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

The Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been going on for six months. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the best fighters.

The Ukrainian leader announced it on Telegram on Thursday, February 6.

Awarding the soldiers of the Kursk operation

Zelenskyy emphasized that the aggressor can and should be defeated on its territory. According to him, this is not only fair but also effective in protecting life in Ukraine and Europe. The Kursk operation explains the meaning of the principle of "peace through strength".

"I thank our fighters and commanders of the 80th, 82nd, 95th, 22nd, 61st Brigades, as well as the 36th Brigade, and units of the 17th and 47th Brigades. Not to forget our territorial defense warriors - these are the units of the 129th Territorial Defense Brigade. I want to thank all the warriors of the Special Operations Forces, the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine, and the entire staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, who were involved in this operation and helped maintain law and order in the region," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He presented the best soldiers with state awards.

As a reminder, on February 6, the General Staff noted the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region over six months. In particular, the enemy lost about 40,000 people.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that the invaders would not be able to drive Ukrainian forces out of Kursk region in the near future.