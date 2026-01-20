Zelensky: Ukraine has missiles, but Russia has more weapons

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has not seen a decrease in its supply of air defense missiles, but Russia has significantly increased the amount of weapons it uses in aerial attacks.

Zelensky stated while speaking to journalists on January 20.

Ukraine’s air defense situation

The president said Russia has stepped up its use of ballistic missiles and continues to obtain components for their production, including from private-sector sources in countries that are partners of the Russian Federation.

Russia has also sharply increased the number of Shahed attack drones. In response, Ukraine has expanded its interceptor capabilities and mobile fire groups, which is helping the country gradually develop effective solutions to counter this threat.

"We are finding the tools, and in the end we will defeat the Shaheds. As for ballistic missiles, for now the key is in the hands of the United States," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also commented on the latest Russian strike on Ukraine, noting that the country received air defense missiles several days before the attack.

"Regarding the most recent strike and whether this was a targeted or broader solution, I will give you one example. I won't go into details, but I want you to understand that we received the necessary packages," he said.

According to the president, Russia's latest attack cost Ukraine approximately €80 million. He stressed that Ukraine is doing everything possible to secure additional support and protection for its people.

